Three new signings to watch in International Champions Cup

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST

The World Cup is over but club football is back! International Champions Cup has commenced, teams will look to find the best tactics for their sides. The ICC offers an ideal opportunity for the youngsters to grab the attention of their managers.

Fans follow the cup with great enthusiasm as they are eager to have a look at their new signings. The Champions Cup started on 20th July and extends until 11th August and promises to bring some mouth-watering contest between the biggest clubs in the world.

As the transfer window continues, players continue to switch to their new clubs. The tournament will give the fans to have a first look at the new jerseys and the new signings of their club. Some big transfers have taken place this summer and it will be exciting to see how they fair in their new sides.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been very busy in this transfer window in bringing reinforcements to their squad. Unai Emery's Arsenal has specifically focussed on getting their defence right whereas Liverpool has bolstered their midfield with likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita. They recently broke the transfer record to sign Brazilian goalkeeper, Alisson Becker from Roma. He was also on Real Madrid transfer list and luring him to Liverpool is a great achievement for Klopp.

PSG's Gianluigi Buffon will also look to make his debut after ending his long career with the Italian giants, Juventus. Bayern Munich has been quiet in this transfer window but they will be looking to sign a few big players to compete in Champions League.

With this, we see the top three players who will be watched by the utmost enthusiasm of their fans.

#3 RIYAD MAHREZ ( Manchester City)

Mahrez made his Manchester City debut against Borussia Dortmund

The love story between Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City finally concluded in this transfer window. His move to Etihad Stadium was obstructed due to various reasons on the deadline day of January transfer market.

He made his first appearance in Manchester City's kit against Dortmund yesterday but ended up on the losing side as Dortmund won the game 1-0 through a penalty. He showed glimpses of his quality and almost scored an equaliser via a free-kick at the stroke of half-time.

With the quality of players Manchester City has, it will be tough to say whether he will start every game for the Premier League champions.

The right-wing position is already occupied with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva whereas the attacking central midfield is occupied by midfield maestros Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

