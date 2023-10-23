Three Towns vs Hanoi FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Three Towns host Hanoi FC at the Wuhan Sports Center in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (October 24).

The two teams occupy the bottom part of Group J after matchday two. The hosts are third with one point following a 2-2 draw against Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in their opening game. Three Towns lost their second outing 3-1 against Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

Three Towns returned to winning ways last weekend after a four-game winless run, losing three. They beat Dalian 3-1 in the Chinese Super League to move sixth in the table. They are winless in two away games but boast two wins and a draw in their last five trips.

Hanoi, meanwhile, lost their first game against Pohang Steelers 4-2 before receiving a 6-0 correction from Urawa Red Diamonds. They sit bottom of the group with zero points and a minus eight (- 8) goal differential. The Vietnamese giants have been tasked with avoiding a third straight defeat by coach Le Duc Tuan.

The Purples did not enter the competition last year. Their previous appearance dates to 2019 when they failed to progress beyond the play-off round. Hanoi are coming off consecutive defeats but have won twice in their last five away games.

Three Towns vs Hanoi FC Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Three Towns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts are competing in the AFC Champions League for the first time, while Hanoi are in their sixth edition.

Three Towns have scored eight goals and conceded nine in their last five games.

Hanoi have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Three Towns have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Hanoi have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Three Towns: W-L-L-L-D; Hanoi FC: L-L-W-W-L

Three Towns vs Hanoi FC Prediction

Three Towns have been conceding too many goals. They have a negative goals differential (-2). Hanoi, meanwhile, despite their unstable form, boast a richer continental experience than Three Towns, but would that be enough?

Three Towns are expected to prevail based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Three Towns 2-1 Hanoi

Three Towns vs Hanoi FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Three Towns

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Three Towns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hanoi FC to score - Yes