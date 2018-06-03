Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tim Cahill set to play in 4th World Cup for Australia

03 Jun 2018
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Tim Cahill will have a chance to score a goal in his fourth consecutive World Cup for Australia.

The 38-year-old forward was chosen on Sunday by coach Bert van Marwijk among 23 players set to play in Russia for the Socceroos.

Cahill has 105 caps for Australia and is the country's leading goal scorer, but has struggled for form and match time in recent months. He is currently playing for Millwall in England.

Only three players have scored goals in four World Cups— Pele and German strikers Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

Australia's squad is evenly spread, featuring three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven attackers.

Daniel Arzani, 19, is joined by Dimitri Petratos and Josh Risdon as the only three A-League players in the squad, while Mark Milligan also made the World Cup squad for the fourth consecutive time.

The final squad was the result of a two-week training camp in Antalya, Turkey and a 4-0 international friendly win over Czech Republic.

"I have been very pleased with the effort and application of all of the players during our time in Turkey," van Marwijk said. "Every step of the selection process has been difficult because the players have all given everything to make the final selection."

Australia is in Group C at the World Cup with France, Denmark and Peru.

The Socceroos will continue to train in Turkey for another week before travelling to Budapest for a friendly against Hungary on June 9. Australia's World Cup opener is in Kazan against France on June 16.

Australia's World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers; Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones.

Defenders: Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Matt Jurman, Mark Milligan, Josh Risdon, Aziz Behich, James Meredith.

Midfielders: Mile Jedinak (captain), Aaron Mooy, Massimo Luongo, Jackson Irvine, Tomi Rogic, Dimitri Petratos, Mathew Leckie, Daniel Arzani.

Forwards: Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren, Robbie Kruse.

