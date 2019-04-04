×
Tim Weah scores for Celtic in 1st start in 2 months

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    04 Apr 2019, 19:20 IST
AP Image

American forward Tim Weah scored in his first start in two months, helping Celtic win 2-0 at St. Mirren in the Scottish Premier League.

The 19-year-old put Celtic ahead in the 15th minute Wednesday night with a 3-yard header that bounced in off the crossbar. Mikael Lustig's initial shot was stopped by goalkeeper Václav Hladky, and Lustig crossed to Weah in front of the goal.

Weah had not started since Feb. 6 against Hibernian. He has three league goals in 10 matches and four goals in 13 games overall since joining Celtic on a loan from Paris Saint-Germain. He is a son of Liberia President and former FIFA player of the year George Weah.

Celtic has a 13-point lead over Rangers with six league games left and is closing in on its eighth straight league title.

Associated Press
NEWS
