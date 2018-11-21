Tite applauds Seedorf for Cameroon's style of play

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf

Tite applauded his counterpart Clarence Seedorf for Cameroon's style of play in their 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Tuesday.

Richarlison scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time, having replaced the injured Neymar in the eighth minute.

The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a suspected groin injury, though both he and the team doctor have since suggested it was a minor strain.

Brazil were dominant for much of the match in Milton Keynes and created numerous opportunities, but Tite was still able to appreciate Cameroon, who were playing just their fifth match under Seedorf.

"I even congratulated Seedorf," said Tite. "The game was for those looking for well-played football.

"I'm not talking about what's worse or better [in terms of style of play], but it was a beautiful game of football.

Enquanto isso, na Inglaterra, uma resenha com o melhor do futebol brasileiro, europeu e africano! #GigantesPorNatureza



Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/FIihjW6OLL — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 21, 2018

"They came out playing with the goalkeeper, who has the technical capacity to get out of danger with both feet.

"We put pressure on, creating a great deal of opportunities, but we couldn't complete them or turn them into goals. He also brought a creative process. Anyway, it was a good game to watch."

The win brought to an end a mixed 2018 for Brazil, who were dumped out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

One aspect of the season that has particularly pleased Tite is the arrival of new players into the fold, though he felt it necessary to apologise to Rafinha and Dede for not bringing them on against Cameroon.

"What I can say is that, first of all, it [2018] was significant because I could give opportunities to players that are emerging well in Europe or Brazil," he said.

"It brought a very big benefit to compose and keep the basic structure of the team. I apologised to Dede and Rafinha [for not playing them].

"The game was in such a way that, with 15 minutes left of the second half, we couldn't get the second goal.

"Then, if I put Dede or Rafinha, that's not giving an opportunity. They would have thought: 'If make a mistake here, it will fall in my lap.' So, in some situations we have to lead."