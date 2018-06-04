Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Tite backs Manchester United's Fred pursuit ahead of reported medical

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil coach Tite is not surprised by their interest.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 13:01 IST
895
fred - cropped
Fred in action for Shakhtar Donetsk

Brazil head coach Tite has backed Manchester United's efforts to sign Fred, with the midfielder reportedly set for a medical on Monday.

The Premier League club are said to have agreed a deal in the region of £52million (€60m) with Shakhtar Donetsk for the 25-year-old.

Fred was involved in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday and it is believed he will now head to Carrington to finalise details over his transfer.

Tite wants the player's future resolved before the World Cup but admits the interest in him comes as little surprise.

"If I were a coach, I'd ask to sign him, too," he told a news conference.

"When this happens, and it is inevitable, they are going to come to us and our advice to them is resolve this as soon as you can, so your head is back with us and focusing on the national team."

Fred was evasive about his plans when speaking to reporters after the win against Croatia, saying: "I'm entirely focused on my training sessions here. I'm leaving these topics to my agents."

Fred has won 10 trophies since joining Shakhtar from Internacional in 2013, including three Ukrainian top-flight titles.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
Reports: €60 million-rated midfielder set for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag...
RELATED STORY
Brazil's Fred evasive on reports of Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: New signing to be...
RELATED STORY
Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO
RELATED STORY
Why Fred would be perfect for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Jesus will support Fred even if Brazil team-mate joins...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola asked Tite about Shakhtar's Fred
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Fabinho signing proves that Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018