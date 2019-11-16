×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tite: Brazil are under pressure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 04:38 IST
Tite - cropped
Brazil boss Tite

Tite accepted Brazil were under pressure after their winless run continued with a 1-0 loss to rivals Argentina in a friendly on Friday.

Lionel Messi scored the game's only goal on his return to the Argentina team in Riyadh, converting a rebound after Alisson saved his penalty in the 13th minute.

Gabriel Jesus had earlier put a penalty wide for Brazil, who are winless in five games since lifting the Copa America in July.

Tite said there was pressure on Brazil – who face South Korea in another friendly on Tuesday – amid their poor run of results.

"There is a need for the result, yes. There are moments of pressure and this is one," Tite told a news conference.

"The way we are going to look is carefully, but the need for the result occurs, even at a time of preparation."

Brazil were without the injured Neymar, and they are feeling the absence of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Tite's side have scored just four goals in their past five games and the coach lamented Brazil's inability to take their chances.

"Translating opportunities into goals is key, and I also speak of the penalty," he said.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us