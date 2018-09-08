Tite: Brazil recovering from painful World Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 189 // 08 Sep 2018, 11:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil head coach Tite

Tite said Brazil are recovering from the "pain" and "frustration" of their World Cup exit after overcoming the United States in New Jersey on Friday.

New permanent captain Neymar and Roberto Firmino were on target as Brazil defeated USA 2-0 in an international friendly at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil were favourites to win the World Cup in Russia but the South American giants were shocked by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Speaking after Brazil's victory stateside, head coach Tite told reporters: "We are recovering the work from pain and a frustration of elimination. It has an emotional aspect.

"This was a feeling we noticed when we met with the athletes. And it's a resumption in which Douglas Costa started only his second match. I was asked about the other athletes. But the others are the ones that were already but need more time on the field.

"We have to give Firmino, Douglas Costa, Fred more chance. And then the newbies. But having these players on the pitch so they have the opportunity and time for a better analysis. And this was beyond my expectation."

FIM DE JOGO! #SeleçãoBrasileira retorna com vitória sobre os EUA. Os gols foram de Neymar e Firmino. #GigantesPorNatureza #BRAxEUA pic.twitter.com/Y249Utt1Sm — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 8, 2018

Neymar wore the captain's armband after Tite scrapped his rotation policy following Russia 2018 and the Paris Saint-Germain star led the way.

After Firmino opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Neymar doubled the lead from the spot approaching half-time when Brazil were awarded a contentious penalty – Fabinho falling to ground under minimal contact.

Discussing Neymar – who endured a difficult World Cup campaign having been criticised for exaggerating fouls – Tite added: "You're going to have your eyes on Neymar.

"I want to speak little, but be complicit in his behaviour and attitudes so that he can grow more and more. Without losing the audacity, without taking the last dribble in the final third of the field. It is a brand not only of Neymar, but of the Brazilian player.

"If you watch, [Philippe] Coutinho picks up the ball and goes inside, Willian also, Douglas Costa and Everton as well. I will not take those characteristics, some adaptations yes. But Neymar's behaviours and his attitudes will speak for themselves and you can follow."