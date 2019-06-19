×
Tite has no VAR complaints as Brazil booed again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    19 Jun 2019, 10:38 IST
Tite-cropped
Brazil head coach Tite

Tite said he had "no complaints" about the VAR after Brazil saw two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee in their disappointing Copa America draw against Venezuela.

Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho were denied by the VAR in the second half as Brazil were booed by their own fans in Tuesday's 0-0 Group A stalemate.

Substitute Jesus thought he opened the scoring just past the hour mark but Roberto Firmino was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Technology then saved Venezuela during the closing stages when Coutinho's effort was ruled out, capping a forgettable night for the Copa hosts in Salvador.

The result left Brazil, Peru and Venezuela vying for the two qualifying spots heading into the final matchday but Tite backed the VAR's decisions post-game.

"The VAR was correct and in these situations the team must mature, to blame the technician in these situations will never cease to exist," Tite told reporters after Firmino's first-half effort was also waved off due to a foul.

"Justice. He was offside… I have nothing to complain about."

Boos and whistles could be heard at Arena Fonte Nova – just like there were during last week's 3-0 win over Bolivia in Sao Paulo.

Fans reacted to a poor first-half performance against Bolivia and while Brazil produced a better display on Tuesday, the eight-time champions fell short of expectations.

Discussing the boos, Selecao head coach Tite said: "If I were on the other side it would be the same.

"The fans want a goal and I would like the same if I were a fan."

Brazil – who suffered a group-stage exit in 2016 – head into Saturday's decisive fixture with Peru level on four points.

Venezuela, meanwhile, have two points from as many games and can still qualify ahead of their match against Bolivia.

