×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tite: Messi is unstoppable, but Brazil can slow him down

Omnisport
NEWS
News
200   //    02 Jul 2019, 06:56 IST
messi-cropped
Argentina's Lionel Messi

Tite believes Lionel Messi is unstoppable, but he hopes Brazil can find a way to slow down the Argentina star in the Copa America semi-finals.

Although Messi is yet to hit top form at the tournament, Argentina have reached the last four, where fierce rivals Brazil await in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Tite is wary of Messi, but also pointed to the talent in his attack ahead of the showdown.

"We spoke not only of the individuality of Argentina. They have grown in collective terms as well," the Brazil coach told a news conference.

"The collective enhances individuality. You don't cancel out Messi, no, you can slow his actions, but you cannot neutralise his actions.

"Just as [Philippe] Coutinho does not neutralise himself, [Roberto] Firmino, David Neres. They will, at some point, be decisive."

Brazil are in another semi-final in Belo Horizonte, the scene of their 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

However, Tite praised the support his team had received in the city and hopes fans can replicate it at the Estadio Mineirao.

Advertisement

"If the fans can bring all the affection they have given us when we arrived at the hotel to the stadium, it will leave me and all the players gratified and strengthened," he said.

"[Belo Horizonte] was the place of the greatest affection, greater empathy," Tite added.

"More than Porto Alegre, which is my land."

Advertisement
Brazil can cope without Neymar - Tite defends Selecao stars
RELATED STORY
It's absurd – Tite slams state of Arena do Gremio pitch
RELATED STORY
Brazil v Argentina: Messi bids for glory as rivals meet in Copa America semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Peru v Brazil: Tite expected to make changes
RELATED STORY
'Neymar has an advantage over Hazard', claims Tite
RELATED STORY
We heard the boos! – Tite understands fans after Brazil's slow start
RELATED STORY
Tite has no VAR complaints as Brazil booed again
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Brazil 0-0 Venezuela: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Brazil-Argentina Combined XI ahead of the Copa Semifinal
RELATED STORY
Tite denies Brazil used drone to spy on Peru
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us