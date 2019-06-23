×
Tite: Peru rout one of Brazil's best matches

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    23 Jun 2019, 08:36 IST
Brazil-cropped
Brazil celebrate against Peru

Tite labelled Brazil's 5-0 Copa America demolition of Peru as one of the Selecao's best performances.

Copa America hosts Brazil reached the quarter-final by topping Group A thanks to Saturday's rout in Sao Paulo, where Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, Everton, Dani Alves and Willian were on target.

Brazil had been booed by their own fans after a sluggish 3-0 win over Bolivia and an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Venezuela, but the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals hit their stride against Peru.

"It was one of our best games," Brazil head coach Tite told reporters post-match. "If the pitch is good, helps for a good performance.

"We have an average of 600 passes per game, but our score was low. Today we improved our effectiveness."

"It is a game that must be continued," he continued. "At the interval I told the players that we need to be prepared for all situations.

"We have to continue at the same pace, because this is our characteristic, and of course gives us confidence."

Tite – whose Brazil are seeking a ninth Copa title – added: "We are here to win and we want to present good football.

"We want to do the best and we are happy about it, we always want to have the satisfaction of working and absorbing what we have done good and bad."

It could have been an ever-greater margin of victory for Brazil but Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus saw a late penalty saved.

"I was sad that Gabriel Jesus did not score because he played a lot," Tite said. "He has to be very proud of the way he played.

"I was twisting individually for him. The goal was not going to be decisive in evaluating his great performance today."

