Tite takes a tumble celebrating Brazil goal at World Cup

Associated Press
22 Jun 2018, 21:27 IST
AP Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Tite became the second coach to pick up an unexpected injury at the World Cup when he pulled a muscle celebrating Brazil's late goal against Costa Rica.

After Philippe Coutinho scored in the first minute of injury time, Tite ran onto the field from the dugout but tumbled to the ground. Replays of Tite's fall were widely shared on social media.

"I kind of pulled a muscle, tore some fibers," Tite said with a smile after Brazil's 2-0 win on Friday. "I was going to celebrate with them but I had to limp back."

Substitute goalkeeper Ederson Moraes might have been to blame for the tumble because he unintentionally gave the coach a little shove in the back as he ran behind Tite.

Two days ago, England coach Gareth Southgate needed to go to the hospital after dislocating his right shoulder while out running.

