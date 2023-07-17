TNS vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023 

The New Saints (TNS) host Hacken in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday (July 18).

New Saints will look to overturn a two-goal deficit, having suffered a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in Sweden last week. All four goals came in the first half, with Ibrahim Sadiq, Mikkel Rygaard and Even Hovland finding the back of the net for Hacken.

Hacken, meanwhile, followed up their continental victory with a 4-2 home win over Brommapojkarna in the Allsvenskan. They took a two-goal lead through Sadiq and Rygaard but the visitors clawed back to draw level with one minute remaining. Just when the game seemed to end in a draw, Amor Layouni stepped up with two goals in injury time to inspire his side to all three points.

Hacken will now turn their attention back to the continent as they attempt to progress to the group stage of the Champions League. The winner of this tie will face either Partizani Tirana or BATE Borisov in the second round of the qualifiers.

TNS vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week.

TNS' defeat in the first leg ended their 11-game unbeaten run in competitive games, winning nine.

Hacken have scored at least twice in ten of their last 11 competitive games, including the last six.

Six of TNS' last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Hacken's 12 home games across competitions this season have produced at least three goals.

There have been goals in both halves in six of Hacken's last seven competitive games.

TNS vs Hacken Prediction

Hacken have a relatively healthy advantage in the tie and will look to consolidate on their lead.

TNS, by contrast, need to score at least two unreplied goals to force extra time, and that could see them leave spaces behind that Hacken could exploit. The visitors could sit back and protect their lead, but their overall superiority means they will want to stamp their authority.

Expect Hacken to do enough to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: TNS 1-2 Hacken

TNS vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hacken to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals