×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

To hell with the nets, boys need rest: Shastri

PTI
NEWS
News
10 Dec 2018, 13:06 IST

Adelaide, Dec 10 (PTI) "To hell with the nets," was what Ravi Shastri said Monday after a memorable 31-run win in the opening Test against Australia, the India coach stressing more on resting his players.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats in South Africa and England, India began the Test series against Australia in earnest, winning the opening match Down Under for the first time in over seven decades.

"We lost the first Test in England by 31, lost the first Test in South Africa by 60-70, so this is a very good feeling for the boys to come out on top. When you get off to a good start, there's belief," Shastri said.

The teams will be heading to Perth for the second Test that starts on December 14 and Shastri, who is confident that the fast bowlers will have a crucial role to play, hinted at ditching net practice ahead of the clash.

"They have to rest up, to hell with the nets. You just come there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it's a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers."

A collective performance by the four-man Indian bowling attack -- pacers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin -- helped India earn a 15-run first innings lead before they completed a rare win in this part of the world.

"The bowlers were brilliant in the first innings, defending 250, the discipline was magnificent. They've worked on it, it's not come in overnight. As a bowling unit, when you show that discipline, it doesn't matter which side you play against. You will be successful," Sahstri said.

The coach also said he was hopeful that players had learnt from their mistakes in the first innings and commended Man of the Match, Cheteshwar Pujara, for his knocks in both the innings.

"There was some rash shots played in the first innings, that was foolish cricket, but they learnt from it. Pujara was absolutely magnificent, we've asked him to be a little more upright to counter bounce in these conditions."

On youngster Rishabh Pant, who equalled the world record of most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper, dropping the catch of Nathan Lyon, Shastri said: "You have to allow him to play his game, but he has to be a little more sensible now.

"He did the hard work in getting Lyon to spread his fields, so he has to be smarter. You make a mistake now, but don't repeat it, then I'll be in his ears

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 Essential Ballon d'Or facts that you need to know
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest compensation packages ever paid to...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo need rest! Sarri wants...
RELATED STORY
3 players Machester United need to sign
RELATED STORY
3 famously hot-tempered bad boys in modern football
RELATED STORY
Young Boys game more important than Derby d'Italia, says...
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
Ex-Germany captain Lothar Matthaus to India: No easy way...
RELATED STORY
Champions League rest is best for Ronaldo - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us