Tobol vs Derry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Tobol welcome Derry City to the Centralnyj Station for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Kaisar Kyzylorda in the Kazakhstan Premier League over the weekend. Orken Makhan and Vasiliy Sovpel scored in either half to inspire the visitors to victory.

The Kostanay outfit booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 4-3 aggregate win over Basel in the last round. A 3-1 away win was followed by a 2-1 defeat at home. Derry, meanwhile, qualified at KuPS' expense. They claimed a 2-1 win at home, before sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw in Finland.

The winner of this tie face either Viktoria Plzen or Gzira United in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage.

Tobol vs Derry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Three of Tobol's four European qualification games this season have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Derry are on a seven-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Neither Tobol nor Derry have qualified for the group stage of a European club competition.

Derry are winless in six away games across competitions (three losses).

Tobol have had at least five corners in five of their last six games across competitions.

Tobol vs Derry City Prediction

Any of the two teams that qualifies from this stage will make history, as it would mark the first time they make the playoffs of a European club competition.

Tobol defied the odds to eliminate Basel in the last round, and that will inspire them to go one step further. However, Derry have been in better form, going unbeaten in seven games.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tobol 1-1 Derry

Tobol vs Derry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Derry have drawn their last three away games.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Tobol to have over 4.5 corners (Tobol have had at least five corners in five of their last six games across competitions.)