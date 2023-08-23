Tobol vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Tobol and Viktoria Plzen square off in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff first leg on Thursday (August 24).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Aktobe in the Kazakhstan Premier League. They went ahead through Ramazan Orazov in the 40th minute, while Aktobe were reduced to ten men ten minutes into the second half. Andrija Filipovic stepped off the bench to draw the game level three minutes after coming on.

Viktoria, meanwhile, dispatched Sigma Olomouc with a 2-1 comeback home win. Jurah Chvatal had put Sigma ahead in the 27th minute, but Lukas Hedja and Pavel Bucha scored first-half injury time goals to help Plzen claim maximum points.

The Czech outfit booked their spot in the Conference League playoffs with a 6-0 aggregate win over Gzira in the third qualifying round. A 4-0 home win was followed by a 2-0 victory in Malta.

Tobol needed penalties to see off Derry City. Both sides claimed 1-0 home wins, with Tobol progressing with a 6-5 victory in the shootout.

The winner of this tie will qualify for the Conference League group stage, while the loser will be eliminated from Europe.

Tobol vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Tobol's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Plzen have won their last six games and are unbeaten in eight outings.

Tobol have won just one of their last six games in regular time.

Five of Viktoria's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Plzen have scored at least twice in their last three away games.

Tobol vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Plzen have overcome a shaky start to the season to win six games on the bounce across competitions. That will put them in a confident frame of mind heading into the tie.

Tobol, meanwhile, have struggled to win games, which is not an ideal proposition for their continental aspirations.

Expect Plzen to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Tobol 1-2 Plzen

Tobol vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Viktoria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Plzen to score over 1.5 goals