Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    07 Oct 2018, 23:18 IST
RomeluLukaku - cropped
Romelu Lukaku in action against Newcastle United

Romelu Lukaku believes Manchester United were aided by having a "really tight" squad as they rallied to beat Newcastle United on Saturday.

Amid reports Jose Mourinho was set to be sacked as United boss, the Red Devils trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes at home to struggling Newcastle before three goals in the final 20 minutes secured a dramatic victory.

The atmosphere within the club has been criticised as Mourinho's men have struggled this season, but Lukaku insists there is a strong team spirit at Old Trafford.

Reflecting on how United fought back to claim the three points, Lukaku told MUTV: "Our team is great, we do a lot of stuff together. We always are a really tight group.

"Every time there is a new player coming in we try and make him feel comfortable and that's the key. The dressing room has always been good and that's always been the case at Manchester United and we did what we had to do.

"We won the game and we have to be positive and look forward to the next games."

However, Lukaku is still not satisfied with the situation at United, with the team eighth in the table, and he is determined to improve that league position after the international break.

"I can go to Belgium with a cool feeling [after winning] but, at the end of the day, we are not where I want us to be," he said.

"I'm going to go to Belgium, hopefully do well for my country, but knowing that I have two important games for my team coming back."

