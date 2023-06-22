Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Tokyo host Nagoya Grampus at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday (June 24) in the J1 League.

The hosts have struggled in the league recently, finding themselves in the bottom-half of the standings. Tokyo were beaten 3-1 by Gamba Osaka in their last league outing. They were already three goals down before Koki Tsukagawa came off the bench to head home a late consolation.

Nagoya, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and will fancy their chances as early title contenders. They beat struggling Avispa Fukuoka 2-1 last time out in the league, Mateus and Kasper Junker got on the scoresheet to seal a deserved win for Kenta Hasegawa's men.

The visitors are second in the standings with 35 points from 17 games. They will leapfrog Yokohama FM at the top of the pile with maximum points.

Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between Tokyo and Nagoya, who trail 19-10.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Nagoya are unbeaten in three games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

Tokyo are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Four of Tokyo's five league wins this season have come at home.

Nagoya have picked up 16 points on the road. Only Kashima Antlers (17) have picked up more.

Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Tokyo have lost their last three league games and have won just one of their last seven. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Nagoya, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak and have lost one of their last 14 league outings. They have won seven of their last nine away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Tokyo 0-2 Nagoya

Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nagoya

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven league meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just two of their last seven matchups.)

