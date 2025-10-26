Toledo vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Toledo will face Sevilla at the Estadio Salto del Caballo on Tuesday in the first round of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season in the Tercera Federación, the fifth tier of Spanish football, and will be looking to test their mettle against a top-flight team in the domestic cup this week.
They last appeared in the Copa del Rey back in the 2017-18 campaign but were knocked out in the very first round after losing 1-0 on the road to Talavera.
Sevilla headed into the international break earlier in the month on the back of a remarkable 4-1 victory over champions Barcelona. They have, however, suffered two defeats upon returning to action over the past week and will welcome the cup tie on Tuesday as an occasion to regain their footing in what should be a comfortable game.
They faced Las Rozas in their Copa del Rey opener last season and won 3-0, taking the lead in the first half through an own goal before the now-departed Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory with a second-half brace.
Toledo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Toledo have won two of their previous matchups while Sevilla have won once, with their remaining contest ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in the 1998-99 Segunda Division campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw.
- Sevilla are five-time winners of the domestic cup, most recently lifting the title in the 2009-10 campaign and have finished as runners-up on another four occasions. Toledo, meanwhile, have never made it past the round of 16.
- Sevilla have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.
Toledo vs Sevilla Prediction
Toledo are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one competitive game all season. They are, however, massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash and will mainly look to keep the scoreline civil.
Los Nervionenses are by far the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to come away with a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Toledo 1-3 Sevilla
Toledo vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)