Toledo vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Toledo will face Sevilla at the Estadio Salto del Caballo on Tuesday in the first round of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season in the Tercera Federación, the fifth tier of Spanish football, and will be looking to test their mettle against a top-flight team in the domestic cup this week.

Ad

They last appeared in the Copa del Rey back in the 2017-18 campaign but were knocked out in the very first round after losing 1-0 on the road to Talavera.

Sevilla headed into the international break earlier in the month on the back of a remarkable 4-1 victory over champions Barcelona. They have, however, suffered two defeats upon returning to action over the past week and will welcome the cup tie on Tuesday as an occasion to regain their footing in what should be a comfortable game.

Ad

Trending

They faced Las Rozas in their Copa del Rey opener last season and won 3-0, taking the lead in the first half through an own goal before the now-departed Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory with a second-half brace.

Toledo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Toledo have won two of their previous matchups while Sevilla have won once, with their remaining contest ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 1998-99 Segunda Division campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw.

Sevilla are five-time winners of the domestic cup, most recently lifting the title in the 2009-10 campaign and have finished as runners-up on another four occasions. Toledo, meanwhile, have never made it past the round of 16.

Sevilla have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Ad

Toledo vs Sevilla Prediction

Toledo are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one competitive game all season. They are, however, massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash and will mainly look to keep the scoreline civil.

Los Nervionenses are by far the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Toledo 1-3 Sevilla

Ad

Toledo vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More