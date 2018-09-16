Tolisso injury overshadows Bayern's 3-1 win vs Leverkusen

BERLIN (AP) — Corentin Tolisso scored with a snap shot before injuring his knee in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The France midfielder equalized for Bayern after Wendell put the visitors ahead with a retaken penalty. But Tolisso had to go off before the break after colliding with Kevin Volland.

Tolisso immediately clutched his right knee as he fell down, and needed help leaving the field as he made way for James Rodriguez.

"It doesn't look good for Tolisso. Everything points to a cruciate injury," Bayern president Uli Hoeness said.

Leverkusen had a great start when Thiago Alcantara conceded a penalty for handball in the second minute.

Volland took the spot kick but Manuel Neuer saved his weak effort and denied him again from the rebound. However, referee Tobias Welz ordered the penalty to be taken again as too many players encroached into the area.

Wendell took responsibility and gave Leverkusen an early lead.

Tolisso canceled it five minutes later, benefiting from a bit of luck to get past Jonathan Tah before he sent the ball inside the top corner.

Arjen Robben followed minutes later with an even better effort inside the far corner with his left boot.

Leverkusen's hopes of an equalizer took a blow when substitute Karim Bellarabi was sent off for a raking challenge on Rafinha, and James sealed Bayern's third win from three games with a header in the final minutes.

Leverkusen has started with three defeats.

SCHALKE STALLING

A brilliant late goal from Breel Embolo couldn't stop Schalke's three-game losing start to the season in a 2-1 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Matthias Ginter and Patrick Herrmann scored for 'Gladbach.

Ondrej Duda thought he'd sealed Hertha Berlin's third win from three games when he scored from a free kick in injury time to make it 2-1 in Wolfsburg, but American defender John Anthony Brooks helped the home side claim a share of points by setting up Admir Mehmedi for the equalizer.

Wolfsburg had also won its opening two games and the 2-2 draw means defending champion Bayern remains the only side with a perfect record in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Leipzig defeated Hannover 3-2 for its first win, Mainz beat Augsburg 2-1 for its second, and Fortuna Duesseldorf claimed its first victory since its return to the league with a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. Dodi Lukebakio scored a late penalty for the promoted side.