Too early for title talk - Hazard warning for Chelsea

News
416   //    07 Oct 2018, 21:54 IST
EdenHazard - cropped
Eden Hazard applauds the Chelsea fans

Eden Hazard believes it is too early to discuss Chelsea's Premier League title chances, despite helping his side to temporarily take top spot on Sunday.

The Belgium star netted one goal and created another in a 3-0 win at Southampton as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City and Liverpool, although they will be knocked off their perch by one of their rivals when the two meet at Anfield later in the day.

Hazard is enjoying a rich vein of form while the Blues are much improved under Maurizio Sarri this term, but he is not getting carried away just yet.

"It's too early to be thinking about the title - we know it is tough to win," Hazard told Sky Sports. "But it is good to be up there.

"We'll maybe watch Liverpool and Manchester City on the bus."

On how he is finding life under Sarri, the forward added: "We are enjoying playing well and scoring goals.

"The first half was not so easy [at Southampton]. They missed big chances and then we have had a bit of luck for our first goal, but we controlled the match in the second half.

"I don't know if I've played better - I'm just playing good football because we are playing good football. I want to keep doing it and keep everyone happy."

Ross Barkley impressed in Chelsea's latest win, scoring his first goal for the club, and Hazard was pleased to see his team-mate's hard work in training rewarded.

"[Barkley] is playing well, he scored and made an assist," Hazard said. "He is doing well and working hard on the training ground."

