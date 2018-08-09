Top 4 candidates to win the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe

Who are the top 4 candidates to win 2018-19 European Golden Shoe Award?

As many of you know - the European Golden Shoe is an award which is given after each season to the player who scores the most goals in the league matches of the top division of every European domestic league.

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the European Golden Shoe. This upcoming season there will certainly be many contenders emerging to bag this award, but only one will be able to take it home.

In this list, we feature the favourites to win 2018-19 season Golden Shoe award.

#4 Harry Kane - Tottenham

Kane is carrying the hopes of his country on his shoulders to win the European Golden Shoe this season

Tottenham's talisman Kane is emerging as a strong candidate to win the Golden Shoe this upcoming season. He is carrying the hopes of the Spurs fans on his shoulder to take away this prestigious award with him for the first time in his professional career to date.

After being seen nowhere around in the field recently, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed he secretly returned to training just days after England's World Cup exit.

England's current captain, Kane netted 56 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions for both Tottenham and his national side in 2017 - thus establishing himself as a strong candidate for the European Golden Shoe award.

Kane has already won the Premier League Golden Boot twice in consecutive years but was denied a third successive Golden Boot accolade earlier this year though, having finished runner-up to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored two (32) more.

