Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 4 candidates to win the 2018-19 European Golden Shoe

Saurav Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    09 Aug 2018, 05:59 IST

Who are the top 4 candidates to win 2018-19 European Golden Shoe Award?
Who are the top 4 candidates to win 2018-19 European Golden Shoe Award?

As many of you know - the European Golden Shoe is an award which is given after each season to the player who scores the most goals in the league matches of the top division of every European domestic league. 

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the European Golden Shoe. This upcoming season there will certainly be many contenders emerging to bag this award, but only one will be able to take it home.

In this list, we feature the favourites to win 2018-19 season Golden Shoe award.

#4 Harry Kane - Tottenham

Hurri-cane is carrying the hopes of his country on his shoulders to win the European Golden Shoe this season
Kane is carrying the hopes of his country on his shoulders to win the European Golden Shoe this season

Tottenham's talisman Kane is emerging as a strong candidate to win the Golden Shoe this upcoming season. He is carrying the hopes of the Spurs fans on his shoulder to take away this prestigious award with him for the first time in his professional career to date.

After being seen nowhere around in the field recently, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed he secretly returned to training just days after England's World Cup exit.

England's current captain, Kane netted 56 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions for both Tottenham and his national side in 2017 - thus establishing himself as a strong candidate for the European Golden Shoe award.

Kane has already won the Premier League Golden Boot twice in consecutive years but was denied a third successive Golden Boot accolade earlier this year though, having finished runner-up to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who scored two (32) more.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Saurav Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
No fist No Fury. Call it what you want.
Top 5 candidates for winning the European Golden Shoe...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who have the best chance of winning the...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Barcelona Can Win the Treble This Season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Football Players of All Time | Greatest Football...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 performances of the Season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us