Top 5 Goalscorers for Manchester United

To score a goal for the Red side in Manchester is a matter of football heritage. To become a record goalscorer for the Red Devils reserves you a place in Mancunian Heaven.

For the men who have done it, the game has rewarded them with all the glory they deserve. For men who are yet to, they are not short of examples of former (and current) Devils who have bled to score in order to bring glory to one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world, Manchester United.

On that note, let's take a quick look at the

Top 5 goalscorers in Manchester United history

#5 Ryan Giggs

"Ryan Giggs, Ryan Giggs,

Running down the wing,

Ryan Giggs, Ryan Giggs,

Running down the wing,

Feared by the Blues,

Loved by the Reds,

Ryan Giggs, Ryan Giggs, Ryan Giggs!"

What an anthem to hear in every game throughout his illustrious career! Member of the original - Class of '92: The story of the kids who won everything in football for Manchester United.

Ryan Giggs certainly stands out as one of their most successful players. Not just a lethal winger in his day, but also an outstanding servant of the club as well. Giggs is best known for the 23 years he spent as a player for the Red Devils - and in his spells on the touchline in interim and assistant manager roles.

Thirteen-Time English Premier League Champion (93',94',96',97',99',2000',01',03',07',08',09',11',13'), two-time Champions League winner (99', 07'), four-time English F.A. Cup Winner (94',96',99',04'), and a four-time winner of English League Cup (92', 06', 09', 10').

With multiple titles and personal accolades to mark his time at Manchester United. Ryan Giggs will surely go down as one of the club's greatest players and record goalscorers in United history with a remarkable 168 goals to his name.

Man United’s Ryan Giggs wheels away in celebration after scoring a dramatic winner to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in extra time during the 1999 FA Cup semi-final Replay on 14 April 1999 at Villa Park. pic.twitter.com/O28F8PLcuJ — MediaNaija (@themedianaija) August 27, 2021

#4 Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Not many players in Manchester United's history have had nicknames that fans have come to adore over the years.

Yet a name that has come to reflect his personality and the glory he achieved while leading the line for Sir Alex Ferguson's men is surely that of - Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The current Manchester United manager and the ultimate definition of a "Super Sub."

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is one of the most illustrious goalscorers in Manchester United's history. With title winning goals that have remarkably gone on to define different eras for the Red Devils.

One that gloriously stands out is when he scored during the last minute of injury time in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final against German giants Bayern Munich. Oh what a goal he struck to seal a treble winning season for Manchester United!

A six-time English Premier League winner (1997,1999, 2000, 2001, 2003 & 2007), winner of the 1998/99 UEFA Champions League, and two-time English F.A. Cup winner (1999 & 2004). A proven champion with a proven goal-scoring record of 126 goals in his 366 professional outings for the Red Devils.

In 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his goal vs. Reading.



Now they’re back together 🔴 pic.twitter.com/5FqGORhVNv — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2021

