Top 5 Goalscorers of the season so far

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 20 Nov 2018, 19:27 IST

Like every season, the goalscorers are having a huge impact on their respective teams.

Good goalscorers are an asset to each and every team in the world. Goals are the most important criteria to decide a match and there is no doubt that the goalscorer carriers huge responsibility in their respective teams.

As historically evident, teams without a good striker face difficulties or underperformed due to lack of goals. The current 2018-19 season is well underway and without further ado, let us evaluate the top 5 hottest strikers in Europe at the moment.

#1 Lionel Messi (21 goals all competitions) :

Leo Messi's red hot form despite the injuries have proven crucial to Barcelona and Argentina's success.

When we talk about goalscorers or make a top five list about current individual players, it is almost a crime to miss out on Lionel Messi. Adjectives are not enough to describe his familiar exploits on the pitch.

Considering the current season, Leo Messi has been at his very best in all competitions. Barring his goals for Argentina, Leo Messi is already the top scorer of LaLiga with nine goals and scored five goals in just two UEFA Champions League appearances.

Although there is no doubt about Messi's impact on his teams, his goals came at a vital moment and helped both his club and country from losing the match. He was out injured in the past month yet he still sits top at the goalscoring charts this season.

#2 Mauro Icardi ( 12 goals all competition )

At times, it seems like Mauro Icardi is carrying Inter Milan singlehandedly.

Although there are players who have scored more than Mauro Icardi did this season, his impact for his club is probably greater than the rest. He already scored seven goals in the Seria A with not more than 108 minutes separating the goals.

But one can almost say that he is the most pivotal reason for Inter's recent success in the UEFA Champions League. He already has three goals in the Champions League in just four appearances. It was almost shocking how Icardi was not chosen to feature for Argentina in the World Cup.

Moreover, he averages just four shots per game in the UEFA Champions League due to Inter's defensive style of play. There is no doubt his red-hot form will play a crucial role in Inter's success in the near future.

