Top 5 players who have never lifted the World Cup

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.02K   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:41 IST

Football: Uruguay vs Portugal at World Cup
Ronaldo (R) walks away as Uruguay celebrate

The 2018 World Cup has seen some giant teams like Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain deposed in the early stages of the competition. With some of the best players on the planet playing in these sides, they will have to wait another four years for a chance at glory. 

A number of talented players have missed out on a chance at representing their nations at a World Cup and another bunch of elite players who have missed out on claiming the trophy. 

Here we take a look at the 5 of the greatest players in the history of the tournament who have not lifted the famous trophy. 

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo 

So often the man to save Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't work his magic on Saturday against Uruguay, as they bowed out of the tournament. This means four World Cups without triumph for the player who seemed to be upbeat about his country's' performance. The Euro 2016 victory may just be the saving grace, but he will be 37 by the time Qatar comes along. 

The Champions League all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sublime form all season again and is arguably one of the greatest of all time.

On the cards to make another run at the Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo set numerous records for club and country. The Portuguese player put on a good showing at the World Cup this summer as well but Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay.

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
