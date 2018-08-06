Top 5 Signings of the Summer Transfer Window so far

The summer transfer window is often termed as a battle before the actual battle, with clubs looking to strengthen their squads thereby showcasing the blueprint of their ambition for the upcoming season.

The summer transfer window just like any Bollywood movie always showcases multiple emotions like joy, happiness, sadness, drama, thrill which makes it even more excitable to follow. It captures the imagination of the footballing community and the element of what will happen next is an icing on the cake.

Despite the fact, that the deadline for the summer transfer window is still almost a month away, this transfer window has already showcased the whole range of emotions. From Ronaldo`s unimaginable move from Real Madrid to Juventus to Liverpool"s signing of a top-class goalkeeper in Alisson, this summer window too just like the previous one has had the element of both the unexpected and the expected.

With the summer transfer window heating up, let”s look at the top 5 signings of the summer so far:

#5 Alisson Becker(AS Roma to Liverpool)

Alisson has shown scintillating form for both his club and country throughout the past several months. He played a key role in former club AS Roma's remarkable Champions League campaign in which they reached the semi-finals beating Spanish Giants Barcelona. He was also a major reason behind the club not conceding even a single goal at home in the Champions League until the last four.

The Brazilian carried his club form to the World Cup as well. He was very impressive playing for Brazil and managed to keep a world-class keeper like Ederson on the bench for the entire tournament. He was certainly one of the bright points in an underperforming Brazil side, which suffered a below-par World Cup campaign in Russia.

On 19th July 2018, Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of Alisson from AS Roma for a world record transfer fee of 66.8 million pounds, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Definitely, he has all the potential to become a top-class keeper in England, and the Anfield fans will be hoping he fulfills it soon.

