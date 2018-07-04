Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 signings you might have missed out on during the World Cup 

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.12K   //    04 Jul 2018, 19:33 IST

Press Conference France - FIFA World Cup 2018
Lemar at a Press Conference at the FIFA World Cup 2018

With the World Cup engulfing the world of football, clubs in Europe are gearing up for next season. Some top clubs have made some good deals across Europe during or before the Russian extravagance commenced.  

Some clubs have made major moves to secure a strong squad for next season. The World Cup has offered its fair share of thrills and spills for football around the world that many could have missed out on major transfer moves. 

That being said, we take a look at the top 5 signings that you missed you might have missed out on. 

#5 Thomas Lemar 

Frenchman Thomas Lemar had caught the eye of a number of English clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona. The intense battle for the player's services had risen a notch and been going on for weeks before Atletico got their man.

With his ability in his left foot and the creative vision he possesses, any striker in the world would be cherishing the prospect of linking up with Thomas Lemar.

He is also a massive threat from set-pieces but Lemar also has the ability to make darting runs into the box and take defenders on. Atletico have signed a player suited to their style of play and will be a good signing.

An intelligent, quick and skilful player, Lemar has produced some good brilliant performances at club level this season and earned a spot in the French national team playing in Russia.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Atletico Madrid Football AS Roma Football Radja Nainggolan Thomas Lemar FIFA World Cup Squads
Weaknesses that the top teams across Europe have shown...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs where Lionel Messi could go if money was not a...
RELATED STORY
7 players who surprised everyone by moving to the Chinese...
RELATED STORY
Most surprising winners of European leagues in the 21st...
RELATED STORY
10 most humiliating derby defeats in football
RELATED STORY
10 most expensive teenagers in football history
RELATED STORY
8 of the closest title races in recent European football...
RELATED STORY
5 famous instances when cool players lost the plot
RELATED STORY
One-club XI: Footballers who have only played for a...
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us