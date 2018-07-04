Top 5 signings you might have missed out on during the World Cup

anand muralidharan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.12K // 04 Jul 2018, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lemar at a Press Conference at the FIFA World Cup 2018

With the World Cup engulfing the world of football, clubs in Europe are gearing up for next season. Some top clubs have made some good deals across Europe during or before the Russian extravagance commenced.

Some clubs have made major moves to secure a strong squad for next season. The World Cup has offered its fair share of thrills and spills for football around the world that many could have missed out on major transfer moves.

That being said, we take a look at the top 5 signings that you missed you might have missed out on.

#5 Thomas Lemar

Frenchman Thomas Lemar had caught the eye of a number of English clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal and Spanish giants Barcelona. The intense battle for the player's services had risen a notch and been going on for weeks before Atletico got their man.

With his ability in his left foot and the creative vision he possesses, any striker in the world would be cherishing the prospect of linking up with Thomas Lemar.

He is also a massive threat from set-pieces but Lemar also has the ability to make darting runs into the box and take defenders on. Atletico have signed a player suited to their style of play and will be a good signing.

An intelligent, quick and skilful player, Lemar has produced some good brilliant performances at club level this season and earned a spot in the French national team playing in Russia.