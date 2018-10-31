×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - November 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    31 Oct 2018, 23:59 IST

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last season
Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last season

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top goalscorers of the Premier League so far this season. The race for the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot is well and truly on and after an eventful month, a lot has changed in the rankings so far.

Also Read: Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot: October 2018

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are still unbeaten in the league since we last analyzed the contenders last month, while Arsenal has gained momentum. There many important happenings in the month of October, which cause a lot of movements in our rankings. For starters, Richarlison drops out of the list, as does Manchester United's misfiring forward Romelu Lukaku, who failed to find the back of the net in the entire month. Other notable absentees are Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic. Surprisingly, Harry Kane also failed to score in the month, but manages to stay on the list.

Mohamed Salah is finally back into contention, after getting back into goal scoring form, but is he at the top of the list? There are a few new names in the top ten rankings for this month and while some are expected to be competing till the end of the season, it is fair to say that many will drop out with time. As such, let us look at the top 10 contenders for the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot at the start of November

#10 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland, Everton)

Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Goals Scored: 5

The Everton midfielder is a new name in this list and joined Everton over the summer in a big money move. Sigurdsson took a little time to get going but scored his first goal in Everton colours in the 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United. He scored a brace against Fulham in the end of September and then scored again in the win over Leicester City in the very next match. After failing to find the net against Crystal Palace, the Iceland International scored in the 1-2 defeat away to Manchester United.

Sigurdsson has scored 5 goals in 10 games so far and has also registered 1 assist. He has attempted 26 shots so far, with 9 of them on target. He has also hit the woodwork once and has missed one big chance.

Last season, Sigurdsson scored just 4 goals from 27 appearances and since he has already bettered that return so far, he will be hoping to get a few more till the end of the season and stay in contention for the Golden Boot.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Golden Boot Eden Hazard's Net Worth Mohamed Salah Net Worth
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot:...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2018: The top 5 Contenders from the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove:...
RELATED STORY
4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Golden Boot Contenders  for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 potential Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us