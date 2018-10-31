Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - November 2018

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot last season

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top goalscorers of the Premier League so far this season. The race for the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot is well and truly on and after an eventful month, a lot has changed in the rankings so far.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are still unbeaten in the league since we last analyzed the contenders last month, while Arsenal has gained momentum. There many important happenings in the month of October, which cause a lot of movements in our rankings. For starters, Richarlison drops out of the list, as does Manchester United's misfiring forward Romelu Lukaku, who failed to find the back of the net in the entire month. Other notable absentees are Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic. Surprisingly, Harry Kane also failed to score in the month, but manages to stay on the list.

Mohamed Salah is finally back into contention, after getting back into goal scoring form, but is he at the top of the list? There are a few new names in the top ten rankings for this month and while some are expected to be competing till the end of the season, it is fair to say that many will drop out with time. As such, let us look at the top 10 contenders for the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot at the start of November

#10 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland, Everton)

Leicester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Goals Scored: 5

The Everton midfielder is a new name in this list and joined Everton over the summer in a big money move. Sigurdsson took a little time to get going but scored his first goal in Everton colours in the 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United. He scored a brace against Fulham in the end of September and then scored again in the win over Leicester City in the very next match. After failing to find the net against Crystal Palace, the Iceland International scored in the 1-2 defeat away to Manchester United.

Sigurdsson has scored 5 goals in 10 games so far and has also registered 1 assist. He has attempted 26 shots so far, with 9 of them on target. He has also hit the woodwork once and has missed one big chance.

Last season, Sigurdsson scored just 4 goals from 27 appearances and since he has already bettered that return so far, he will be hoping to get a few more till the end of the season and stay in contention for the Golden Boot.

