Toronto FC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Toronto FC will take on Los Angeles FC at the stadium TBC in a friendly on Saturday (February 11).

The teams are wrapping up their pre-season activities ahead of the new Major League Soccer season which kicks off on February 26. Toronto lost their last friendly against Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 earlier this month. They will play two more after the game against Los Angeles, who lost 2-1 in the sides’ last meeting.

The Reds have won the MLS once, in 2017. They finished 13th in the Eastern Conference and 27th overall last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Five new players have been recruited to reinforce the outfit, including former Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, had their best season in the MLS last year, finishing atop the Western Conference and overall as well as winning the playoffs. They won their first MLS Cup and second Supporters' Shield. They were the best team last season and will hope to be in the new campaign too.

LAFC are yet to win any of their preseason games, though. They lost 2-1 against Real Salt Lake, drew 1-1 with New York City and lost 2-1 to D.C. United 2-1. They will play San Diego Loyal after this game ahead of their season opener against LA Galaxy on February 26. LAFC have won twice in their last four clashes with Toronto.

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with LAFC.

Toronto have been outscored 12-7 by LAFC in their last five games.

Both teams have won the MLS Cup once, but LAFC have won the Supporters' Shield twice.

LAFC have qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League and will play their first game against Alajuelense in March.

Toronto have lost their last five games, while LAFC have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Toronto FC – L-L-L-L-L; LAFC – L-D-L-W-W.

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Jonathan Osorio and Jesus Jimenez were Toronto's top scorers last season with nine goals apiece. They are expected to lead the team again this term.

Meanwhile, following the departure of Christian Arango (18 goals), LAFC still boast another sharp attacker, Carlos Vela, who scored 12 times last season. LAFC are expected to win, based on their form from last term.

Prediction: Toronto FC 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Toronto FC vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Los Angeles

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes