Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls go head to head at BMO Field in the MLS on Wednesday (May 17). The Reds head into the midweek clash on a three-game losing streak and will look to stop the rot.

Toronto were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against CF Montreal on Saturday. Bob Bradley’s men have now lost their last three games, a run that saw them suffer a Round-of-32 exit from the Canadian Championship on May 10.

With 12 points from as many games, Toronto are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, only below New York on goal difference.

Meanwhile, New York picked up successive wins for the first time since last September, edging out local rivals New York City FC 1-0 last weekend. Before that, Troy Lesesne’s side snapped their seven-game winless run on May 10, beating DC United 1-0 to reach the US Open Cup Round of 16.

While the Red Bulls set out to secure three straight wins for the first time this season, they're winless in their eight MLS away games, losing five, since September.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from their last 40 meetings, New York have been dominant in the fixture.

Toronto have picked up ten wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

New York are unbeaten in seven games against the Reds, winning five times since a 3-1 loss in July 2019.

Bradley’s side are winless in eight of their last nine games across competitions, losing four and claiming as many draws since mid-March.

The Red Bulls are win an MLS away game this season, losing thrice in six games.

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

With both teams level on points at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference, an end-to-end affair could ensue as they look to get their season on track. New York are the more in-form side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Toronto 0-2 New York

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York

Tip 2: First-half winners - New York (The Red Bulls have led at half-time in four of their last five games against Toronto)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corners in six of their last eight clashes)

Poll : 0 votes