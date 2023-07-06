Toronto vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023

Toronto welcome St. Louis City to the BMO Field in a non-conference MLS matchup on Saturday (July 8).

The hosts are winless in seven games across competitions, losing their last four. They fell to a 4-0 loss at Orlando City, their biggest loss of the seasom. Toronto are second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference, with 19 points from 22 games.

St. Louis, meanwhile, made it two wins in as many games last week. First-half goals from Tim Parker and Jared Stroud helped them beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 at home. They remain atop the Western Conference with 35 points from 20 games.

Toronto vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Toronto have failed to score in three of their last four league games.

Toronto's three wins this season have all come at home, where they have lost twice.

Toronto have not scored in four of their last six home games in the MLS.

St. Louis have not scored in three of their last six away games.

St. Louis won 2-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes in their last away game in the MLS, having gone winless in five.

Toronto have the second-worst attacking record, scoring 18 goals in 22 games.

St. Louis have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 39 goals in 20 games.

Toronto vs St. Louis City Prediction

Toronto have struggled in the MLS this season and have just one win since April. They has been impacted by a spate of injuries, while key Canadian players are on international duty.

St. Louis have done well in the absence of Joao Klauss and Eduard Lowen, who were crucial in their first few games of the season and have had consecutive wins after going winless in four.

They do not have any major absentees apart from Klauss and Lowen and should win comfortably against a weakened Toronto side, who have lost their last four games.

Prediction: Toronto 0-1 St. Louis

Toronto vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: St. Louis to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Nicholas Gioacchini to score or assist any time - Yes

