Torrent to replace Vieira at New York City

After 11 years working alongside Pep Guardiola, Domenec Torrent has agreed to take charge at New York City.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 22:47 IST
120
Domenec Torrent_cropped
Domenec Torrent, who will become New York City's new head coach.

New York City have appointed Pep Guardiola's assistant Domenec Torrent as their new head coach in place of the departed Patrick Vieira.

Torrent is to leave his role at Manchester City, having also previously worked alongside Guardiola at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, the former Girona head coach will now go it alone at the MLS side, having signed a contract that will run until the end of the 2020 season.

"Though I have enjoyed a wonderful 11 years working alongside my colleague and close friend Pep Guardiola, it has always been my ambition to manage a team again and I really couldn't have hoped for a better opportunity than at this football club," Torrent said in a statement.

"I know we have a very talented team, I have watched many of the matches and I enjoy the way the team plays and I now can't wait to begin working with the players on the training pitch.

"Though I have been fortunate enough to visit New York on numerous occasions, I am looking forward to living and coaching in this special city and meeting the fans as soon as possible. I am eager to experience and play a part in the soccer culture of New York.

"I'd like to thank the players and all my colleagues at Manchester City for making my time at the football club such a wonderful and memorable experience."

Torrent - who will take up his new position pending the approval of a US work permit - takes over from Vieira, who ended his stint in charge of New York City to take over at Nice.

