Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as they go eight points clear after impressive North London Derby win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a dominant 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15. The result sees them increase their lead to eight points at the top of the table.

The Gunners arrived for this contest on the back of three wins and one goalless draw since players returned from the World Cup break. Their form saw them retain top spot in the table, with a win in this one giving them a chance to go eight points clear. Mikel Arteta fielded his strongest team as they looked to end their away day hoodoo in North London Derbies.

Spurs, on the other hand, won two games, lost one and drew one since after the World Cup break. They were in fifth place in the table prior to kick-off. Antonio Conte fielded a strong lineup as they looked to maintain their push for a top-four finish.

Arsenal made a bright start to the game and put Tottenham on the back foot from the get-go. They snatched the lead after just 14 minutes but were assisted by Hugo Lloris, who had already made a mistake just moments before conceding the goal. Bukayo Saka tried to flash a cross across goal but Lloris directed the ball into his own net to make it 1-0.

The Gunners maintained the pressure and upped the ante often, breaking forward in numbers as they outnumbered a hapless Spurs defense. Their second goal came shortly after Lloris smashed a goal-kick upfield without directing it towards a teammate. Arsenal recovered the ball as Thomas Partey released Saka down the wing. He then cut it across to Martin Odegaard, who applied a cool finish to make it 2-0 from 25 yards out.

Arsenal carried a two-goal lead over Tottenham going into the break.

Tottenham came out for the second half much before Arsenal did, an indication that their manager's talk for them was short and to the point as they had a big task at hand. The teams made a nervy start to the second period as the yellow cards kept coming for either side. Spurs looked to find a way back in the game and had a good spell to begin the second period.

However, they were unable to break down a determined and organized Arsenal defense. Heung-min Son and Harry Kane both had chances to reduce the arrears but could not bring their side back into the game. Both managers turned to their respective benches as they looked to alter the course of the game at the death.

However, Arsenal held on to secure a huge win over Tottenham which sees them go eight points clear of Manchester City. On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 8.5/10

Ramsdale looked ready for a game at this level right from kick-off and made multiple crucial saves at key points to keep Arsenal comfortably ahead. He made seven saves overall and was rightly named the player of the match.

Ben White - 7/10

White put in a strong performance and looked composed in defense. He won four of his six duels and made eight clearances. He also played one accurate cross and two accurate long balls.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba put in a good performance and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel played well throughout the game but was booked for time-wasting in second-half stoppage time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko showed good composure as he distributed the ball well and got out of traps set in tight spaces by Tottenham's midfield. He won seven of his eight duels and played two accurate long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Arsenal's captain showed why he was named Player of the Month last time around as he doubled their lead with a sublime strike from distance in the first half. He played two key passes, two long balls, and had two shots on target.

Thomas Partey - 8/10

Partey looked solid on and off the ball and nearly scored another Derby stunner but saw his thunderous volley ricochet off the post. He won all five of his duels and played one key pass and four long balls.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka had a great game in midfield and used his experience to help his team see off the game during tense moments in the second period. He passed the ball with 98% accuracy including one key pass.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka created the move that forced Hugo Lloris to concede an own goal. The winger was lively on the right flank and caused Ryan Sessegnon several problems throughout the game.

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah had several chances to score but often rushed his shot or took slightly longer than usual to get it away but could not find a way past Lloris. He attempted five shots with three of them on target but failed to score.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli had a good game and looked lively going forward. He played four key passes and attempted one shot which was blocked. Martinelli was subbed off late in the second half. He was booked for a silly foul.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney replaced Martinelli in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira - N/A

The trio came on late in the second period and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

