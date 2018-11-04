×
Tottenham cling on after conceding 2 penalties at Wolves

Associated Press
04 Nov 2018, 03:50 IST
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Tottenham surged into a three-goal lead but was left hanging to beat Wolverhampton 3-2 after Argentine debutant Juan Foyth conceded two second-half penalties on his first start in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Erik Lamela burst into the penalty area before rolling his shot under home goalkeeper Rui Patricio to open the scoring.

Tottenham added a second goal three minutes later when Lucas Moura powered in a free header, and the three points seemed assured when Harry Kane scored his eighth goal of the season in the 62nd minute after Rui Patricio saved his initial effort.

Wolverhampton grabbed a lifeline with 22 minutes left. Kieran Trippier lost possession, 20-year-old center back Foyth fouled Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves buried his penalty.

Jimenez pulled another goal back with another spot kick in the 79th after Foyth brought down defender Jonny, but fourth-place Tottenham defied Wolverhampton's late bid for an equalizer to move within three points of leader Liverpool.

Associated Press
