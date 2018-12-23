×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham crushes Everton 6-2 to go 2 points behind Man City

Associated Press
NEWS
News
69   //    23 Dec 2018, 23:39 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Tottenham crushed Everton 6-2 Sunday to move within two points of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

England captain Harry Kane returned to Tottenham's starting lineup and scored two goals at Goodison Park.

After 18 rounds, league leader Liverpool has 48 points, Man City 44 and Tottenham 42.

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott fired midtable Everton ahead in the 21st minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson slipped in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the striker held off Kieran Trippier before crossing for Walcott to tap in from close range.

Tottenham needed just over five minutes to level through Son Heung-min.

The forward took advantage of a mix-up between Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and defender Kurt Zouma, who got in each other's way attempting to clear a long Kane ball upfield, and Son produced a fine finish into an empty goal from a tight angle.

Spurs turned the game around in the 35th minute when Dele Alli was first to pounce on a superb Pickford parry from Son's shot, drilling an effort home from 10 yards.

Kane made it 3-1 in the 42nd, tapping into an empty net after Kieran Trippier's free-kick beat Pickford and came back off the post.

Advertisement

Alli, on the receiving end of a strong tackle from Pickford late on in the first half, was replaced by Erik Lamela at the interval.

Tottenham looked home and dry when Christian Eriksen drilled in a superb effort from 20 yards in the 48th.

But Everton responded instantly through former Spurs midfielder Sigurdsson, who evaded several challenges before firing low past Hugo Lloris.

Son added his second and Spurs' fifth on the hour mark. Lamela put Son through and the South Korean took his time before sliding the ball under Pickford.

Kane emulated Son 13 minutes later, making it 6-2 with a neat finish from his fellow forward's cross.

Associated Press
NEWS
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018-19: 5 Talking Points - Manchester City 3-1 Everton 
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match preview, predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham: 4 talking points from the North...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup Quarter Finals
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Jesus double leads Man City past Everton 3-1; De Bruyne back
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2 - 0 Everton: Three talking points 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us