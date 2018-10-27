×
Tottenham extend Wembley Stadium stay through to 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    27 Oct 2018, 00:19 IST
wembley-cropped
The Wembley arch

Tottenham will continue to host matches at Wembley Stadium until at least the end of the year as the opening date of their new home venue remains a mystery.

Construction deadlines have been repeatedly missed and chairman Daniel Levy confirmed the delays will push completion into 2019.

Grass was laid at the new ground in early October but the club's next eight home fixtures are certain to be played at Wembley after Spurs encountered problems out of their control.

While Tottenham will continue to push for a completion date, the club have decided to extend their Wembley stay to ensure supporters have clarity about their upcoming home matches.

"I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture," the chairman said in a statement.

"However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.

"Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year.

"In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December.

"We know the continued delay is a source of immense disappointment to everyone and I can only continue to apologise for this - it is a sentiment felt by all of us."

Levy confirmed a fresh update on progress is expected to be issued in December.

 

Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
