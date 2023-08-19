Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Spurs' Player Ratings as North London side enjoy comfortable win | Premier League 2022-23

Two second-half goals helped Tottenham Hotspur ease to a comfortable 2-0 win over Manchester United at home in the Premier League on Saturday, August 19.

Ange Postecoglou's side came into the game off a 2-2 draw at Brentford last week. The Australian made two changes in the starting XI for his first home game for Tottenham. Pedro Porro replaced Emerson Royal at right-back while Oliver Skipp made way for Pape Matar Sarr.

Manchester United, on the other hand, named an unchanged lineup from their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Despite Lisandro Martinez being subbed off at half-time with an injury against Wolves, the Argentinian was fit enough to start again.

The first half started a bit dull but both sides eventually grew into the game. United enjoyed a few good chances and also had a strong penalty shout. A shot from Alejandro Garnacho appeared to strike Cristian Romero on the arm but VAR ruled no penalty.

At the other end, Tottenham forced Onana to make two simple saves as Dejan Kulusevski and Sarr could not trouble the keeper much.

Bruno Fernandes then missed a golden chance to break the deadlock, firing a header wide from close range. Soon after, it was the north London side that came close, with Porro striking the bar after being set up by Heung-min Son. The first half finished goalless.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring early in the second half (49th minute) for Tottenham after he arrived in the box to power home a cross from Kulusevski.

Manchester United had a chance to draw level but Antony's stinging shot hit the post and the score remained 1-0.

Tottenham doubled their advantage in the 83rd minute after a cross from Ivan Perisic brushed off Ben Davies before Martinez put it in the back of his own net.

Tottenham managed their first home win over United since 2018.

Here are Spurs' player ratings from the game:

Tottenham Player Ratings

Gugliemo Vicario - 7.5/10

The new signing had a great home debut after some nervy moments in the season opener against Brentford. He pulled off a great stop from a Casemiro header and looked comfortable overall.

Pedro Porro - 7/10

The Spaniard was put in the lineup in place of Emerson Royal and had a good outing. He linked up well with Kulusevski down the right and almost scored the opener, striking the crossbar with his shot in the first half.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

A solid outing for the Argentinian, who was not troubled much. He made three blocks, four clearances, four recoveries, and one interception.

Micky van de Ven - 6.5/10

Good home debut for the new Tottenham signing, who did not have to do much to keep a clean sheet. He made four recoveries and one tackle, one clearance and one interception.

Destiny Udogie - 6.5/10

Udogie looked to combine well with Son down the left before he was taken off in the 69th minute. He made three clearances and six recoveries and also created one big chance and had one shot on goal.

Yves Bissouma - 7/10

Solid performance from Bissouma in the middle of the park. The Malian read the game well and was a class above Manchester United's midfielders. He won four of his five tackles, made three clearances and six recoveries.

Pape Matar Sarr - 8/10

Alongside Bissouma, Sarr was also brilliant in midfield for Tottenham. He arrived late in the box to bag his first goal for the side in the second half. He finished with two shots on goal, one key pass, two long balls completed and two tackles.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Kulusevski was a threat down the right-hand side and looked to attack Luke Shaw as the full-back consistently found himself out of position. He put in the cross which led to Tottenham's first goal.

James Maddison - 7/10

Maddison was everywhere on the field, linking up well with the midfielders and the front three. He finished the game with two key passes, one shot on target and one completed dribble.

Heung-Min Son - 7/10

The South Korean was involved well in the linkup play, setting up his teammates for good chances. He finished the game with four key passes and three completed dribbles.

Richarlison - 6/10

A mediocre outing for the Brazilian striker, who was replaced after the hour mark by Ivan Perisic.

Substitutes:

Ivan Perisic - 6.5/10

The Croatian was brought on for Richarlison for the last 20 minutes and was a constant threat down the left. His cross resulted in Tottenham's second goal of the evening.

Ben Davies - 6/10

Davies was brought on for Destiny Udogie and helped close out the game. He was involved in the second goal as well.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6.5/10

He came on for Sarr and looked good defensively.

Manor Solomon and Emerson Royal - N/A

The pair were brought on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.