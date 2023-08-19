Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: 3 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2023-24

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in one of this weekend's Premier League fixtures. The game is scheduled to be played at the renowned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday (August 19).

Spurs have only secured one point out of a possible three as they were firmly held by Brentford in a 2-2 draw in the opening round of games, and they currently occupy the ninth spot in the standings.

On the contrary, The Red Devils secured their first three points as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the opening round of the Premier League fixtures. They currently occupy the sixth spot in the standings.

With that being said, this list will talk about three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#3 Bruno Fernandes vs Yves Bissouma

Manchester United's captain “Bruno Fernandes” is ready to face Tottenham Hotspur

Despite the reality that Fernandes was long-lost in the Red Devils midfield in the opening game, the Portuguese is one of Erik ten Hag's creative tendencies that could alter the outcome of an encounter. This is based on the notion that his vision in attack is remarkable, and his scoring proficiency is exquisite as well. Similarly, he could split defensive lines in quick succession and also create scoring opportunities for his teammates in attack.

The above makes it difficult to monitor his movements in attack, and there's definitely no doubt that Yves Bissouma will have his work cut out in this encounter.

However, when you try to scan to pick midfielders that are defensively smart and energetic, Bissouma is one of the midfielders that could be mentioned as his ability to man-mark and to close down his opponent is scrumptious. Hence, keeping Fernandes under tabs will be one of his targets in this clash.

#2 James Maddison vs Casemiro

Brentford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When Spurs signed Maddison for £40 million earlier in the transfer window, it was a clear indication that the club was trying to enhance the level of creativity in midfield, and it can also be stated that we are gradually seeing that as he registered two assists in his Premier League debut for Tottenham Hotspur.

While everyone that's a fan of the Premier League could attest to the fact that Maddison is a technically intelligent midfielder even when he was at Leicester City, he's one of the players that could trouble Manchester United in this clash given his outstanding level of expertise.

Having established the above, this is where Casemiro comes in, as he has successfully curtailed numerous world-class players over the years. Similarly, the Brazilian can also be viewed as a midfielder whose defensive intellect is remarkable. It will be interesting to see who emerges on top in this key battle at the center of the park.

#1 Marcus Rashford vs Cristian Romero

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

While Rashford is yet to find the back of the net this season, he remains one of the Red Devils players that could secure all three points for his side. This is based on the idea that he's highly efficient in the final third and his ability to place the ball in the back of the net is tremendous. Monitoring his movement in attack is tough, as he's also very fast and sharp with the ball. Hence, Romero will have his work cut out.

Nevertheless, when you are looking for a center-back that could pocket Rashford in this clash, Romero is one of the names that can be mentioned given his stunning defensive intuition. Hence, keeping the Englishman under wraps could help Tottenham Hotspur in winning this encounter.