Tottenham leaves it late to beat Burnley in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
33   //    15 Dec 2018, 23:12 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Burnley proved almost as difficult an opponent as Barcelona before substitute Christian Eriksen struck an injury-time winner to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory against the Clarets in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs looked like enduring a disappointing comedown at Wembley Stadium from their impressive Champions League 1-1 draw at Barcelona midweek to advance to the knockout stage.

But Eriksen, introduced from the bench, won the game in the first minute of time added on when he coolly clipped home.

Tottenham is third with 39 points from 17 rounds, while Burnley continues to hover above the bottom three.

With top-four rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal not in action Saturday, Spurs had the chance to lay a marker down. But after a dull first half dominated by Tottenham, it was Burnley which threatened from a set-piece after the interval as Ashley Barnes' goalbound volley from Aaron Lennon's knockdown was blocked by Toby Alderweireld.

After that it very quickly became attack vs. defense as Spurs tried to break down a resolute Burnley, which tried to kill the game with two players booked for time-wasting by the 68th.

A golden chance for Tottenham came in the 75th.

Danny Rose's cross fell kindly to Erik Lamela eight yards out, but he nonchalantly tried to stroke home, allowing Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart to get down well to make a save.

It looked like being an afternoon to forget for the hosts, especially when Son Heung-Min dragged an effort wide at the far post, but Eriksen had the final say.

Dele Alli headed to Harry Kane and the England captain teed up his Danish teammate.

Associated Press
NEWS
