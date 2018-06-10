Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tottenham players could cost England at World Cup - Adams

Ex-England captain Tony Adams is worried by the "psyche" of a Three Lions squad heavy on Tottenham players.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 21:05 IST
1.43K
Harry Kane and Dele Alli - cropped
England and Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Tottenham players lack a winning mentality and will undermine England's hopes of going all the way at the World Cup, according to Tony Adams.

The ex-Arsenal defender, who captained his country at Euro 96, believes Gareth Southgate is misguided in his selection of a five-man Spurs contingent.

Star striker and incumbent skipper Harry Kane is among that group and has been open in his belief that England can defy expectations to compete with the favourites in Russia.

But Adams is concerned their lack of club success under Mauricio Pochettino will translate to the international stage.

"You must be able to handle winning emotionally and mentally and if they don't know how to win it, they aren't going to win it," Adams told The Sun.

"I'm really worried about these Tottenham players, I don't think they know how to win.

"They're very good players but at certain points in seasons and tournaments, you have to step up. There's a psyche players must have."

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18, prior to meetings with Panama and Belgium.

Premier League 2017-18
3 players who could leave Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Merci, Arsene: Bidding Farewell to a 22-year Glorious yet...
RELATED STORY
Players Who Could Join Manchester City This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who may not represent England in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
4 things Tottenham need to do moving forward
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs shift attention to...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: €55 million bid for 18-year-old...
RELATED STORY
5 players who were sold for ridiculously cheap fees
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us