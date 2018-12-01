×
Tottenham rivals under more title pressure - Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    01 Dec 2018, 00:46 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham are under less pressure to prove themselves as title contenders than the rest of the Premier League's big six, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are up to third after winning three straight league matches and six on the trot in all competitions.

They confidently ended Chelsea's unbeaten streak last weekend and will attempt to halt Arsenal's 18-game undefeated streak on Sunday.

Pochettino, though, believes his team can feel free of expectation due to the disparity in off-season spending, Tottenham having failed to make a single signing.

"We are closer than last season to the top. I cannot say we're a contender for the title," Pochettino said.

"I think Manchester City are on a different level and of course clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, the same, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"They make more investment than us and on a different level. I think they need to show or be the contenders – or they are the contenders, more than us.

"But we're there. If we're capable in the last few months of the season to be in a good position on the table, we're going to try."

 

Despite their impressive run of results, Tottenham could slide out of the top four if they lose the north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

Pochettino admitted the battle for Champions League places is proving more difficult than last term.

"I think yes, to be in the top four this season will be tougher than the previous season," he said.

"But we have the belief that we can do it and deliver a very good job and that's the most important thing, because we have the quality."

 

