Tottenham's 'best team ever' need trophies - Kane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    28 Mar 2019, 02:20 IST
Harry Kane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane acknowledges Tottenham need to win trophies if they are to reflect fondly on this period in their history, even if Mauricio Pochettino has built arguably their greatest team.

Under Pochettino, Spurs have developed into a Champions League regular and finished in the Premier League's top three in each of the past three seasons.

But Tottenham have repeatedly fallen short of winning a trophy - losing the EFL Cup final in 2014-15  - and the failure to deliver silverware has prompted criticism of Pochettino.

Star striker Kane believes in the quality of his team-mates but also understands they must deliver tangible success.

"A lot of people look at it and say this is maybe the best team we've had, maybe the best team we'll ever have - and the best manager," he told ESPN.

"But it's important that we have something to show for it. It's not just, when we look back in 10 years, 'we had a great team'. It's 'look what they did, look what they won'.

"The challenge for us is can we keep going up and up and up? It's going to be difficult in the next couple of years with the [new] stadium and the finances."

The lack of trophies has also prompted questions about Kane's future, but he feels the club is on the right track and is happy to stay put while that is the case.

He added: "I've always said that, as long as the club is moving in the right direction and showing the right ambition, I want to be part of the journey."

Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
