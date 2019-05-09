×
Tottenham's Rose happy to shut 'rude' Gullit up

09 May 2019
rose-cropped
Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Danny Rose hopes Tottenham shut former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit up by defeating Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

The England left-back felt the Dutchman had been "rude" about Spurs players in the wake of their 1-0 first-leg defeat in north London last week.

Gullit – a former PSV star and player-manager at Chelsea – was scathing, criticising the technical abilities of the likes of Rose, Victor Wanyama and Dele Alli.

But Spurs stunned Ajax in the return fixture at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, sensationally winning 3-2 to progress to the Champions League final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw – Lucas Moura scoring a hat-trick.

Mauricio Pochettino's men looked to be heading to a comprehensive defeat when Ajax went 2-0 up on the day before half-time, but Lucas netted his third in the 96th minute to complete an unlikely turnaround.

Rose was happy to hit back at Gullit following remarks he believes were disrespectful.

"Seeing people's comments like Ruud Gullit after the first game and how rude he was, it's nice we fought back and hopefully shut him up," Rose said.

"He was very critical of individual players and saying how bad we were technically, and he's bang out of order for that.

"That was fuel to the fire and hopefully he eats his words."

