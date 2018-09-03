Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham to play Man City and three Champions League games at Wembley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
564   //    03 Sep 2018, 21:38 IST
tottenham-cropped
A Tottenham corner flag at Wembley

Tottenham have confirmed that their Premier League meeting with Manchester City at the end of October and all three of their home Champions League group games will be played at Wembley.

The club announced in August that they had been forced to delay the move into their new stadium at White Hart Lane until at least late October due to "issues with the critical safety systems", after initially targeting September 15.

At the time of that announcement, Spurs remained hopeful of being able to face City at their new home on October 28, but any chance of that has now been dashed – the game being confirmed for England's national stadium a day later due to a clash with an NFL fixture between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Spurs insist that there is still a possibility the stadium could be ready for October 29, but they decided to go down the Wembley route "in the interest of clarity and certainty" as they will not know about White Hart Lane's status until much closer to the date.

They have also taken a similar decision for their home games in the Champions League group stage to played at Wembley, after being drawn with Inter, PSV and Barcelona.

Their final home group stage game will take place against Inter on November 28.

