Tottenham must now match Kane and Conte's visions

Tottenham Hotspur appear unlikely to be able to offer Harry Kane Champions League football next season, so where will the England captain go from here?

It's that time of year once more. The evenings are growing longer, the trees are beginning to blossom, and talk about the future of England captain Harry Kane is growing.

"Will he, won't he?" - Kane's infamous transfer saga dominated the summer of 2021. With the benefit of hindsight, it's evident that the previous summer was not the right time for him to depart Tottenham Hotspur.

Another Harry Kane saga is approaching for Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester City's interest in him was inflated in the press, with The Sun memorably declaring the deal all but done. No one else seemed inclined to bid the huge sums required to wrest him from Daniel Levy's hands. But that was in the past, and this is in the present.

City are in the middle of a title chase and may be forgiven for putting thoughts on next season on hold. Would they realistically reignite interest in a player who is a year older but not significantly cheaper?

Their focus has definitely shifted to Erling Haaland, to the point where this transfer is being viewed as a fait conclusion as per Si. His release clause is £68 million, and Kane, who is almost seven years his senior, would almost certainly cost more in transfer fees.

Unless Haaland does an unexpected U-turn, it's hard to assume City would prefer Kane. He doesn't have many other options in England that will provide him with the Champions League experience and the chance to win trophies he so clearly desires.

Liverpool are currently attempting to persuade Mohamed Salah to sign a contract extension to keep him at Anfield. Chelsea and Arsenal appear to be the only two English clubs in contention for the Champions League next season, but the prospect of him joining either club appears improbable.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Jamie Carragher on Sky:



🗣 “I think Arsenal are a better team than [Man] United and Tottenham. I think the team he [Arteta] has set up, the togetherness, the way they play. It looks like a proper team. I think they’ll just do it [Finish 4th].”



Jamie Carragher on Sky:🗣 “I think Arsenal are a better team than [Man] United and Tottenham. I think the team he [Arteta] has set up, the togetherness, the way they play. It looks like a proper team. I think they’ll just do it [Finish 4th].” https://t.co/Oh3HMseib1

As a result, his options in England are limited, and he won't be playing in the Champions League next season. Manchester United have the money and the fans, but are unlikely to finish fourth in the table.

The only other English club that can afford him is Newcastle United, who not only can't offer him Champions League football, but also have baggage. Going to another club solely for money isn't as simple as it used to be in an age of well-built social media profiles.

It's possible that he could be convinced to join the Magpies. Kieran Trippier is a name he recognizes from his time at St James' Park, and Dan Ashworth's appointment as Director of Football may also help. However, it's far from certain that he'd be willing to leave Spurs for a club that doesn't provide European football next season.

Moving abroad would make sense, but why would Real Madrid want him when Kylian Mbappe is set to join them? (as per the latest Marca report) Why would Barcelona want him when they already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Why would somebody go to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for anything other than to establish a sizable retirement fund? How would Robert Lewandowski's availability throw another wrench in the works?

So many questions and so few answers at such a key stage in the season. All of this begs the question: why not remain with Spurs?

Should Kane remain with Tottenham?

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Apart from the tiny matter of Champions League football, the major problem with this is that no one really knows what Spurs will look like in six months.

Antonio Conte, the most compelling reason to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has hinted that he may quit if the club's 'vision' does not align with his own. (as per a February report from the Mirror)

There's no assurance that Daniel Levy is paying attention. Conte's position at the club by the end of the summer is far from certain. Tottenham are in desperate need of a revamp and look likely to lose out on a top-four finish this season.

Although Harry Kane has had a slow start, his recent form has made him look like a man amongst the boys.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 121/121 - Harry Kane has scored 243 goals in all competitions for Spurs, netting an equal amount both home and away (121 - 1 neutral). Symmetry. 121/121 - Harry Kane has scored 243 goals in all competitions for Spurs, netting an equal amount both home and away (121 - 1 neutral). Symmetry. https://t.co/S4xbdf50Du

His appeal is undeniable. The question - "Why not stay at Tottenham?" can be answered with another question: "Why stay at Tottenham?"

Should he stay because he is a home-grown lad? He has given more to the club than the club has ever given him back. This reason, therefore, is not sufficient.

The fact that he has two years left on his contract is also not a realistic reason. His transfer value will continue to deteriorate as long as the situation isn't settled.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can persuade Harry Kane, but they do have control over the situation to some extent. Guarantees coming from Daniel Levy that the club will finally carry out a serious revamp may persuade him to stay for another season.

However, following the unnecessary commotion and bluster of last summer, we may presume Harry Kane has learnt a thing or two about how to handle such situations. If Kane has learned from his mistakes, it seems logical to think that Tottenham and Daniel Levy have as well. He has no choice if Spurs are serious about maintaining both him and Antonio Conte.

Edited by Shardul Sant