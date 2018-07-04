Tottenham transfer roundup: France's hero against Argentina linked to Spurs, who are favourites to land Ndombele and more - July 4, 2018

Need to make signing quickly

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! The anxiety of Spurs fans must be increasing day by day as the North London club are yet to make a signing so far in the window.

Since the transfer window slams shut on August 9, Spurs have just a little over a month left to complete summer signings. The good news for the fans is that they are quite busy in the rumour mill.

And here are some of the rumours surrounding the Lilywhites.

Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs?

Ever since Mousa Dembele’s departure from Spurs has been talked up, the Lilywhites have been linked with quite a few midfielders and one of them in Tanguy Ndombele. The Lyon midfielder’s performances in the recently-concluded season has made him a point of focus for the other teams.

According to Le Progres, a host of clubs are after the signature of the coveted midfielder, namely PSG, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester City, Arsenal, AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, France Football, as reported by Sports Witness, claim that Spurs are ahead in the race to acquire him.

Quintero linked to Spurs

Colombia's superstar

While James was Colombia’s superstar in the 2014 World Cup, Juan Quintero took up that mantle this time around with James Rodriguez problems with injuries. His performances might have alerted top clubs as there is a report from La Nueva about Spurs’ interest.

According to the report, the Lilywhites are expected to make a big offer for the player as Pochettino realizes that the club needs a deeper squad in order to compete in more than one competition.

London battle for another French

After being linked with Adrien Rabiot, both Spurs and Arsenal have been credited with an interest for France right-back Benjamin Pavard, who made a name for himself after scoring a superb thunderblast against Argentina in the round of 16 of the World Cup 2018 - an important goal given that Argentina were leading 2-1 at the time.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Mirror, Arsenal and Tottenham are set to lock horns in a pursuit for the right-back who plays for Stuttgart. They will, however, face competition from Napoli as they are also keeping tabs on the defender.