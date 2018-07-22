Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs to make first summer signing this week and more - July 22, 2018

Poch will be happy with a signing

Another day, another loss as the countdown ticks for the North London club. They haven't been able to sign a single player as of yet and with the window slamming shut on the 9th of August, things need to happen quickly for the Lilywhites.

However, the rumour mill continues to provide updates for them and so without further ado, let's begin!

Blow in Grealish pursuit

They say that if you squeeze a lemon too much, the hand itself becomes sour. This is perhaps what has happened with Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Jack Grealish. Daniel Levy tried to squeeze and squeeze the deal to get him for as little as possible.

But as luck would have it, Aston Villa have seen an external cash flow into the club, which means that they no longer have the obligation to sell in order to operate. This is exactly what Steve Bruce has warned Spurs about as he claims that if they want the team’s best player, they need to pay the money he is worth.

"If we have to sell them then at least we get the right price for them and can move forward," he said.

"When you’re up against it and hanging your dirty washing out in public then the vultures are circling and ready to nick your assets.

"At least that’s not going to be the case – well I know that’s not going to be the case – because I’ve had that conversation already.

"So if anybody is going to buy one of our players now they are going to have to pay a premium."

Yehvann Diouf wanted by Spurs

According to the information obtained by France Football, Tottenham are looking at young goalkeeper Yevhann Diouf of Troyes. The France U19 shot-stopper only has a year left in his contract and is seen as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Zaha update

Out of nowhere, Daily Mail reports that Spurs could make their first signing this week in the form of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha – who has been on their radar for a while now.

They also seem to be positive about the Lilywhites getting hold of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, despite Steve Bruce’s recent claims that have been written above.