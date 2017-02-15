Tottenham's Dier refuses to give up on league title

by Reuters News 15 Feb 2017, 11:00 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 31/1/17 Sunderland's Fabio Borini in action with Tottenham's Eric Dier Reuters / Andrew Yates/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - Tottenham Hotspur will not give up on the Premier League title race midfielder Eric Dier has said, despite Saturday's loss at Liverpool leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Chelsea.

"You never know in the Premier League, obviously Chelsea are doing very well and are in a good position but you can never say never," Dier told Sky Sports when asked if the third-placed north-London club's title chase was over.

"We've always maintained we're going to give everything in the competition, so you never know what can happen. It will be a very tough task."

Dier also felt it was important that young midfielder Dele Alli remained with the club, despite his 11 goals in 24 league appearances this season attracting interest from across Europe.

"He's still a very young boy, I think people need to remember that," Dier said. "I think he's at the perfect place because he's got a support system around him and a manager and a group of players that will take care of him.

"You have to worry about young players sometimes in certain places if they can cope with it and will they be looked after as a 20-year-old boy and not just an asset.

"I think he's very well looked after here and hopefully he will be for a long time."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)