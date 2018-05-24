Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Toulouse take giant step towards Ligue 1 survival

    Ajaccio have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their play-off against Toulouse, with another season in Ligue 2 looking likely.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 02:27 IST
    100
    MaxGradelCropped
    Toulouse's Max Gradel

    Toulouse took a huge step towards securing their Ligue 1 status with a 3-0 play-off victory over Ajaccio in Montpellier on Wednesday.

    Max Gradel, Christopher Jullien and Yaya Sanogo were the first-leg goalscorers for a side who finished only one point from safety.

    Having negotiated a penalty shoot-out at the end of ill-tempered semi-final clash with Le Havre which saw four players sent off, second-tier Ajaccio wilted against the backdrop of an empty Stade de la Mosson, which played host after the club was sanctioned following crowd trouble.

    Coach Olivier Pantaloni was serving a touchline ban following his dismissal against Le Havre and his side now face an uphill task in Sunday's return meeting, having last featured in the top flight in 2013-14.

    Gradel struck the opener with a superb free-kick in first-half stoppage time, the former Leeds United star netting his ninth goal of the campaign.

    It took just six minutes of the second half for the visitors to further assert their authority, with Jullien volleying in from Giannelli Imbula's corner.

    And the tie appeared to be put to bed by ex-Arsenal striker Sanogo's 65th-minute effort following a goalmouth scramble. 

    Origi and Malli move Wolfsburg towards Bundesliga survival
    RELATED STORY
    Ligue 1: Depay fires Lyon into Champions League as Troyes...
    RELATED STORY
    Strasbourg secure Ligue 1 status in late drama
    RELATED STORY
    Emery: PSG a step closer to Ligue 1 crown
    RELATED STORY
    Toulouse FC 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    PSG striker Cavani misses Toulouse game
    RELATED STORY
    West Ham takes giant step toward Premier League safety
    RELATED STORY
    Neymar to return against Toulouse, Emery confirms
    RELATED STORY
    Everything was positive - Emery leaves PSG satisfied
    RELATED STORY
    5 Ligue 1 stars that could move to the Premier League...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018