Toulouse welcome third-placed Lens to the Stadium de Toulouse in a mid-week Ligue 1 clash on Tuesday (May 2).

The hosts are fresh off a win in the Coupe de France final over Nantes on Saturday. Logan Costa and Thijs Dalling bagged first-half goals before Zakaria Aboukhlal added another in the 79th minute in the 5-1 win for their first major title in a while.

Lens, meanwhile, returned to winning ways following a 3-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain with an impressive 3-0 home win over Monaco on Sunday. That helped them keep the pressure on second-placed Marseille, who are a point ahead.

Loïs Openda continued his fine form with a first-half brace, while Adrien Thomasson added another in the second half.

Toulouse vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams acrosscompetitions since 1982, with Lens leading 19-17.

The visitors have been the better side in recent meetings against Toulouse, winning the last three games without conceding.

Lens are unbeaten in 36 of their last 40 Ligue 1 games.

Their last seven meetings at Toulouse have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last six league outings. They have the best defensive record in the competitions this season, conceding 25 goals in 32 games.

Toulouse have suffered defeats in their last three home games in Ligue 1.

Toulouse vs Lens Prediction

Toulouse have seen an upturn in form, picking up four wins in their last five games across competitions. They have scored 12 times and conceding four times. They have lost their last four league games at home, though, failing to score twice.

Lens, meanwhile, have lost just once in their last six league games, winning five. Interestingly, three of their four defeats this term have come away from home. While Toulouse have just one win at home against Lens since 2003, considering their current form, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Lens

Toulouse vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Zakaria Aboukhlal to score or assist any time - Yes

